British man stabbed to death with sickle in Thailand

A THAI MAN has been charged with murder after a British man was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western Thailand, local police said today.

Officers said the two men had been drinking alcohol outside a rented home in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district in the early hours of Saturday before the incident.

A sickle used to harvest rice was found at the crime scene along with a pair of shoes, local media reported.

Advertisement

A 50-year-old British man — who had lived in Thailand for five years with his Thai wife — was found dead lying in a pool of blood.

His 54-year-old friend was seriously injured in the attack, police commander of western provinces Thanayut Wuthijarasthamrong said.

“The other Briton is now safe and under care of doctors,” Thanayut told AFP, adding the police investigation was ongoing.

The alleged attacker, a man aged 22, had a history of mental illness, local media reported.

He is facing murder and attempted murder charges and had made an early guilty plea, police said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The United Kingdom foreign office said it is in contact with the Royal Thai police and the British embassy in Bangkok was ready to provide consular support.

© AFP 2022

