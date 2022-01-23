#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 23 January 2022
Advertisement

British man stabbed to death with sickle in Thailand

The alleged attacker was a 22-year-old man and faces a murder charge.

By AFP Sunday 23 Jan 2022, 12:35 PM
1 hour ago 10,557 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5662474
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A THAI MAN has been charged with murder after a British man was stabbed to death with a rice sickle in western Thailand, local police said today.

Officers said the two men had been drinking alcohol outside a rented home in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district in the early hours of Saturday before the incident.

A sickle used to harvest rice was found at the crime scene along with a pair of shoes, local media reported.

A 50-year-old British man — who had lived in Thailand for five years with his Thai wife — was found dead lying in a pool of blood.

His 54-year-old friend was seriously injured in the attack, police commander of western provinces Thanayut Wuthijarasthamrong said.

“The other Briton is now safe and under care of doctors,” Thanayut told AFP, adding the police investigation was ongoing.

The alleged attacker, a man aged 22, had a history of mental illness, local media reported.

He is facing murder and attempted murder charges and had made an early guilty plea, police said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The United Kingdom foreign office said it is in contact with the Royal Thai police and the British embassy in Bangkok was ready to provide consular support.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie