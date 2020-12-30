'A new chapter in our national story': British MPs set to pass Brexit deal in House of Commons today

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has said the UK will “open a new chapter” in its national story ahead of a House of Commons vote on his Brexit deal.

The country’s parliament will be recalled today to give its ruling on the trade agreement reached last week, more than four years after the referendum on EU membership in 2016.

The EU (Future Relationship) Bill is expected to clear the Commons with the Conservatives and the majority of Labour MPs set to support it.

However, SNP, the DUP, Plaid Cymru, the SDLP, Alliance and Liberal Democrats MPs have all indicated that they will not vote for it.

And this morning, the House of Lords suggested that fast-tracking the bill through both Houses of Parliament today “severely constrains parliamentary scrutiny” and called for post-legislative scrutiny of the deal.

“The Committee notes that fast-tracking bills limits the opportunity for parliamentarians to table and debate amendments, restricts input from stakeholders and the public, and potentially leads to poor legislation,” a statement said.

Johnson has insisted that the deal means the UK will be “the best friend and ally the EU could have”, whilst fulfilling the “sovereign wish” of the British people to live under their own laws.

In a Commons speech, he will tell MPs: “The central purpose of the Bill is to accomplish something which the British people always knew in their hearts could be done, but which we were told was impossible.

“Namely that we could trade and cooperate with our European neighbours on the closest terms of friendship and goodwill, whilst retaining sovereign control of our laws and our national destiny.”

A Commons debate will start at around 9.30am, with a vote expected in the early afternoon.

Following proceedings in the Commons, the legislation will be debated by peers in the House of Lords, with a vote expected after 10pm and Royal Assent to follow afterwards if it is passed.

Approval is also expected to be given to enable virtual participation for debates and proceedings on the Bill.

The Stormont Executive, as well as the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd, will also sit today to consider the legislation.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already urged MSPs not to consent to the Bill, with Scottish Labour also confirming they will vote against the deal – contrary to the UK party at Westminster.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford has described deal as “thin and disappointing” and warned it will make trade with European markets more difficult and expensive.

He has also accused the UK Government of “cultural vandalism” by withdrawing from the Erasmus student exchange programme.

It comes after Johnson won the backing of Brexiteer backbenchers in the European Research Group, who said the agreement “preserves the UK’s sovereignty”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has urged his MPs to support the deal, despite concerns that it will fail to protect key economic sectors.

He could face a high-profile revolt over his decision to back the agreement, with former shadow chancellor John McDonnell among those to have signed a letter urging opposition parties not to support the “rotten” agreement.

The Labour leader has argued however that the alternative of ending the Brexit transition period on 31 December without a deal in place would be even worse for the economy.

‘Best friend and ally’

Opening the debate in the Commons, Johnson is expected to pledge that the UK will be the “best friend and ally the EU could have”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He will tell MPs: “We will now open a new chapter in our national story, striking free trade deals around the world, adding to the agreements with 63 countries we have already achieved, and reasserting global Britain as a liberal, outward-looking force for good.

“Those of us who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU never sought a rupture with our closest neighbours.

“We would never wish to rupture ourselves from fellow democracies beneath whose soil lie British war graves in tranquil cemeteries, often tended by local schoolchildren, testament to our shared struggle for freedom and everything we cherish in common.”

On Monday, EU ambassadors gave provisional approval for Britain’s post-Brexit trade deal to be implemented from January 1.

The move paves the way for the agreement which allows for the continued tariff-free trade with the EU single market to take effect when the current Brexit transition period expires on Thursday.

Contains reporting by Stephen McDermott.