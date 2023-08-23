Tory MP accuses Greece of 'opportunism' for suggesting British Museum isn't safe after thefts

THE CHAIR OF the British Museum All-Party Parliamentary Group has accused Greece of “blatant opportunism” after thefts at the London institution.

Last week the museum announced that items from its collection were found to be “missing, stolen or damaged” and an unnamed member of staff has been sacked.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that items going missing from the museum’s collection in London is “damaging” but the institution is taking the thefts “seriously”.

Loughton added: “For reassurance, people want to know the extent of the objects which have disappeared, what investigations took place at the time when various reports came in and what is being done now because otherwise (it’s) getting out of hand.”

“What is particular damaging is blatant opportunism of the Greeks and others saying ‘Oh no, the British Museum is not safe…’ It’s incredibly rare that things go missing.”

The number of stolen artefacts from the museum is “closer to 2,000” with the total value of missing pieces thought to run into “millions of pounds”, reports have said.

Legal action is being taken by the museum against the individual and police are investigating but no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

The museum has not specified how many items have been stolen or detailed what the missing items are, saying only that were “small pieces” including “gold jewellery and gems of semi-precious stones and glass dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD.”

The artefacts have not recently been on public display and were kept in a storeroom, mainly used for research and academic work, the museum previously said.

It appears “increasingly likely” that the museum might never know exactly what has been stolen because of “gaps in its inventory,” the paper said.

An independent review of security has been launched and the matter is also under investigation by the economic crime command of the Metropolitan Police.

A museum source told the Telegraph that the directorate’s handling of the case has been “negligent and incompetent” and that evidence presented to them was ignored.

An antiquities expert reportedly told the museum three years ago that items from its collection were being offered for sale on eBay, with one Roman object, valued at £25,000 to £50,000 by dealers, offered for just £40.

The independent review will be led by former museum trustee Sir Nigel Boardman, and Lucy D’Orsi, chief constable of the British Transport Police, who will “kickstart” a “vigorous” programme to recover the stolen items.

The British Museum declined to comment while the police investigation is on-going.