British press hail Brexit deal but cast a cautious hope that the new protocol will last

THE BRITISH PRESS are never shy to take a side on the topic of the day and this morning’s coverage in London follows that line directly.

Today’s Front pages, known as splashes in the newspaper trade, are characteristically jingoistic and slightly despairing in equal measure.

Much of the coverage reflects the exhaustive efforts to try and get this deal finished but others moan about their country’s continued connections to Europe.

The Times set a hopeful tone and hailed the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

But they also raised questions over the presence of King Charles in the endgame phase of negotiations.

The ‘commuters’ favoured paper of choice the i echoed The Times take on it with the word breakthrough but set a cautious tone warning of potential disaster ahead.

Tuesday’s i - “Sunak secures breakthrough on Brexit - as tensions loom” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bgyPJcxuKI — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 27, 2023

The Tory’s favourite newspaper The Daily Telegraph is very happy with Rishi Sunak and stresses the point in their splash that it is a step forward.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'Sunak: My deal is a new way forward'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/gSMi26Sj8u — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 27, 2023

The Guardian is hedging its bets with a hopeful headline but in the subdeck they warn of a potential impending rebellion in the Conservative Party.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 28 February 2023: PM hails ‘new chapter’ in relations with EU after Northern Ireland deal pic.twitter.com/AWUERoX2CW — The Guardian (@guardian) February 27, 2023

The Daily Express goes back to the original catchphrase in its jingoistic front page and says Sunak’s deal “takes back control”.

It’s the bottom line for The Financial Times and they believe the deal will sooth post Brexit tensions with Europe.

Tuesday’s FINANCIAL Times: “Northern Ireland trade deal eases post-Brexit tensions with Brussels” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/grK3jinOh5 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) February 28, 2023

The Independent doesn’t hide how it feels about the former resident of 10 Downing Street and takes a pop at Boris Johnson.

The Daily Mail seems to be under the impression that the whole of the Irish province of Ulster is part of Northern Ireland. The right wing paper wonders if King Charles will regret meeting Ursula von der Leyen – presumably the reason for that is explained in the article.

Meanwhile over on the red tops The Mirror completely ignores the deal on its front, the Daily Star pays passing attention on the shoulder and like any good jester the Currant Bun, aka The Sun, possibly has the most accurate take: “Got Brexit done… again (hopefully).”

On tomorrow's front page: Broadchurch star walks out on Emmerdale actress wife after falling for new co-star https://t.co/uTtytaFh3C pic.twitter.com/4fOUKSlrZD — The Sun (@TheSun) February 27, 2023