Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 28 February 2023 Dublin: 6°C
# UK FRONT PAGES
British press hail Brexit deal but cast a cautious hope that the new protocol will last
Today’s Front pages, known as splashes in the newspaper trade, are characteristically jingoistic and slightly despairing in equal measure.
437
1
16 minutes ago

THE BRITISH PRESS are never shy to take a side on the topic of the day and this morning’s coverage in London follows that line directly. 

Today’s Front pages, known as splashes in the newspaper trade, are characteristically jingoistic and slightly despairing in equal measure. 

Much of the coverage reflects the exhaustive efforts to try and get this deal finished but others moan about their country’s continued connections to Europe. 

The Times set a hopeful tone and hailed the development as a “Brexit breakthrough”, which grants Britain the power to veto EU laws.

But they also raised questions over the presence of King Charles in the endgame phase of negotiations. 

The ‘commuters’ favoured paper of choice the i echoed The Times take on it with the word breakthrough but set a cautious tone warning of potential disaster ahead. 

The Tory’s favourite newspaper The Daily Telegraph is very happy with Rishi Sunak and stresses the point in their splash that it is a step forward. 

The Guardian is hedging its bets with a hopeful headline but in the subdeck they warn of a potential impending rebellion in the Conservative Party.   

The Daily Express goes back to the original catchphrase in its jingoistic front page and says Sunak’s deal “takes back control”. 

It’s the bottom line for The Financial Times and they believe the deal will sooth post Brexit tensions with Europe. 

The Independent doesn’t hide how it feels about the former resident of 10 Downing Street and takes a pop at Boris Johnson.

 The Daily Mail seems to be under the impression that the whole of the Irish province of Ulster is part of Northern Ireland. The right wing paper wonders if King Charles will regret meeting Ursula von der Leyen – presumably the reason for that is explained in the article. 

Meanwhile over on the red tops The Mirror completely ignores the deal on its front, the Daily Star pays passing attention on the shoulder and like any good jester the Currant Bun, aka The Sun, possibly has the most accurate take: “Got Brexit done… again (hopefully).”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     