Saturday 6 April, 2019
British passports are now being issued without the words 'European Union'

The change came into effect from 30 March.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 6 Apr 2019, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 4,684 Views 17 Comments
The passports will continue to be burgundy until later this year.
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

UK PASSPORT OFFICIALS have begun to issue passports without the words “European Union”, despite the country still remaining part of the bloc.

The UK was scheduled to leave the European Union last week on 29 March but the departure has been delayed, leaving passport officials in somewhat of a limbo.

Passport officials had been planning based on the 29 March date and so the following day was when the change was to be implemented.

“Burgundy passports that no longer include the words ‘European Union’ on the front cover will be introduced from 30 March 2019,” HM Passport Office said in guidance on its website.

Passports that include the words European Union will continue to be issued for a short period after this date. You will not be able to choose whether you get a passport that includes the words European Union, or a passport that does not.

The short period in which both may be issued is due to cost-saving measures, a spokesperson added.

“In order to use leftover stock and achieve best value for the taxpayer, passports that include the words ‘European Union’ will continue to be issued for a short period,” the spokesperson said.

British passport holder Susan Hindle Barone is among those who have shared images of their new passports without the words “European Union”.

In a series of tweets, Barone said she was “truly appalled” at the change and told The Guardian that it was “the first tangible sign of us leaving the EU”.

HM Passport Office has also been dealing with numerous queries from passport holders about what the presence or absence of the words “European Union” will mean.

The officials said the words being on the passport does not make a difference.

“There will be no difference for British citizens whether they are using a passport that includes the words European Union, or a passport that does not include the words European Union. Both designs will be equally valid for travel,” the passport office said.

The issue of passports has been an ongoing one in the Brexit debate with HM Passport Office confirming in late 2017 that UK passports would be changing to a blue design.

The blue passports are to begin being issued from late 2019.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

