Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 2 November 2022
Advertisement

British PM Rishi Sunak makes sudden u-turn on attending Cop27 climate summit in Egypt

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney welcomed the u-turn.

1 hour ago 4,142 Views 4 Comments
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon.
Rishi Sunak departs 10 Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions this afternoon.
Image: PA

BRITISH PRIME MINITER Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.

Sunak accepted there is “no long-term prosperity without action on climate change” as he confirmed he will attend the UN talks in Sharm El Sheikh that start on Sunday.

The British prime minister had been declining to go, arguing that he needed to focus on the “depressing domestic challenges” as he worked on the autumn Budget with chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Downing Street said he changed his mind after making “good progress” ahead of the financial statement, but Labour accused Sunak of having been “dragged kicking and screaming into doing the right thing”.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma, who will be handing over the UK’s presidency to Egypt at the summit, said he is “delighted” about the u-turn, having previously expressed his disappointment.

Sunak announced his attendance the morning after Johnson, one of his predecessors in No 10, confirmed he will be joining the talks in Egypt.

“There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change,” Sunak tweeted.

“There is no energy security without investing in renewables.

“That is why I will attend @COP27P next week: to deliver on Glasgow’s legacy of building a secure and sustainable future.”

Johnson chose not to publicly criticise Sunak’s initial refusal to attend, but said in an interview broadcast yesterday evening that he will be attending to discuss “how we see things in the UK” given he has a “particular interest”.

“I was invited by the Egyptians so I’m very happy to go,” he told Sky News.

It was only on Friday that Sunak was arguing to broadcasters that he was “focusing on the depressing domestic challenges we have with the economy” as he sought to justify not attending.

“I think that’s what people watching would reasonably expect me to be doing as well,” he said.

However, the u-turn has been welcomed by Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, who labelled it a “good decision”.

Meanwhile, the Government at home has signed off on Ireland’s agenda at Cop27 in Egypt next week.

It’s understood that the memo outlined the Government’s plans and priorities for the UN’s climate conference.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan is expected to attend the event and Cabinet also signed off on allowing Ryan authority to support international climate initiatives.

The key day for world leaders at Cop27 is Monday, when high-level talks are scheduled, and US president Joe Biden is expected to attend.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie