'Chaos', 'on the brink', 'cut to shreds': How UK papers dealt with yesterday's political mayhem

IT WAS A tumultuous day over the water yesterday to say the very least.

Liz Truss’s premiership has been chaotic since her appointment earlier this year and yesterday’s mayhem only consolidated that feeling.

Yesterday saw the resignation of her home secretary Suella Braverman, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.

The front pages in the UK all have their say on the latest crises for the Government:

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



SUELLAVA MESS!



🔴 Home Secretary resigns saying 'we have abandoned promises to voters'



Then party whips 'quit' as fracking vote descends into 'bully' shambles

Guardian front page, Thursday 20 October 2022: Braverman's bombshell puts Truss on the brink

Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking.

The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government.

The Sun features an ashen-faced Truss leaving Downing Street after the day’s events.

On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss' authority left in tatters as sacked Suella Braverman savages her 'mistakes' in day of political mayhem

And last but not least is the Daily Star, which has very much doubled down on its own publiclity stunt. The paper has a live video feed of a picture of Truss next to a head of lettuce to see which will last the longest. Their front page really leans into this.