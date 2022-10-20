'Chaos', 'on the brink', 'cut to shreds': How UK papers dealt with yesterday's political mayhem

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IT WAS A tumultuous day over the water yesterday to say the very least.
Liz Truss’s premiership has been chaotic since her appointment earlier this year and yesterday’s mayhem only consolidated that feeling.
Yesterday saw the resignation of her home secretary Suella Braverman, mayhem in the Commons over a fracking vote and confusion over whether the Chief and Deputy Chief Whip had quit.
The front pages in the UK all have their say on the latest crises for the Government:
Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰— Metro (@MetroUK) October 19, 2022
SUELLAVA MESS!
🔴 Home Secretary resigns saying 'we have abandoned promises to voters'
🔴 Then party whips 'quit' as fracking vote descends into 'bully' shambles#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/PQOP3lkVvX
Thursday’s Daily EXPRESS: “Beyond Belief! Suella Quits…Then MPs Scuffle In Lobby” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9gaiytpR5B— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 19, 2022
Guardian front page, Thursday 20 October 2022: Braverman’s bombshell puts Truss on the brink pic.twitter.com/HRF0gPIdJB— The Guardian (@guardian) October 19, 2022
Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail.
Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/rxiNyHEWV8— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 19, 2022
The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking.
Thursday’s TIMES: “Truss faces more turmoil after sacking Braverman” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h8Cs4at1bv— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 19, 2022
The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government.
Thursday's front page: Utter chaos https://t.co/HakdKX2Trf #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/FfXVc8YHSy— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 19, 2022
The Sun features an ashen-faced Truss leaving Downing Street after the day’s events.
On tomorrow's front page: Liz Truss’ authority left in tatters as sacked Suella Braverman savages her ‘mistakes’ in day of political mayhemhttps://t.co/INHE7HzQ7g pic.twitter.com/IS4UKMufDl— The Sun (@TheSun) October 19, 2022
And last but not least is the Daily Star, which has very much doubled down on its own publiclity stunt. The paper has a live video feed of a picture of Truss next to a head of lettuce to see which will last the longest. Their front page really leans into this.
Thursday's front page: Lettuce Liz is cut to shreds.#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/RAiuBdwyT3 pic.twitter.com/Fc6k8GtYdc— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 19, 2022
