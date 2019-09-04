British prison officer jailed for smuggling €100k of contraband into Wandsworth

A PRISON OFFICER has been jailed for smuggling £90,000 (€100k) worth of contraband – including tobacco, phones and steroids – into HMP Wandsworth.

The Metropolitan Police said today that Patrick Dadey, 30, of Cecil Road, Croydon was sentenced to 30 months in prison after pleading guilty at Kingston Crown Court on Tuesday, 3 September.

An investigation led by the Prison Intelligence Unit found that Dadey was transporting the banned items into the prison and leaving them in the laundry room where they were then collected by an inmate.

On 23 July 2018 a significant amount of contraband including cannabis, steroids, mobile phones, tobacco and other illicit items were found in cereal boxes in the laundry room by another prison officer who reported this to the prison management team.

Dadey was arrested later that day and was subsequently charged with conveying List A and List B articles into a prison, said the Met Police.

Detective Constable Amanda Lloyd led the investigation.

She commented: “It’s unbelievable that Dadey thought he could get away with his actions which are totally unacceptable. No one is above the law and bringing items into a prison, especially illegal items.

“I hope the sentence handed to Dadey deters others thinking about such crimes.”