British ship on fire in Red Sea after attack claimed by Houthis

A SHIP IS on fire in the Red Sea after an attack claimed by the Houthi militant group.

The Houthis have taken responsibility for a missile strike on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, the southern entry point to the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike was “direct” and “resulted in the burning of the vessel”.

The Houthis, who control significant parts of Yemen along the coast of the Red Sea, have been targeting cargo ships en route to or linked to Israel in retaliation against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, where more than 25,000 people have been killed since October.

Additional reporting by AFP