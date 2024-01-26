Advertisement
A US navy aircraft carrier in the Red Sea in December 2023. The US and UK have been carrying out strikes in Yemen in response to the Houthi attacks. Alamy Stock Photo
gulf of aden

British ship on fire in Red Sea after attack claimed by Houthis

The Houthis have been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea near Yemen.
0
5.9k
54 minutes ago

A SHIP IS on fire in the Red Sea after an attack claimed by the Houthi militant group.

The Houthis have taken responsibility for a missile strike on a British oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden, the southern entry point to the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.

The group’s military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the strike was “direct” and “resulted in the burning of the vessel”.

The Houthis, who control significant parts of Yemen along the coast of the Red Sea, have been targeting cargo ships en route to or linked to Israel in retaliation against Israel’s attacks on Gaza, where more than 25,000 people have been killed since October. 

More to follow

Additional reporting by AFP 

