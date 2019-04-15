This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 15 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former British soldier to be face murder charge over 15-year-old boy shot dead in Derry in 1972

Daniel Hegarty was shot twice in the head on 31 July 1972.

By Sean Murray Monday 15 Apr 2019, 2:46 PM
44 minutes ago 3,137 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4592464
Troops moving in during Operation Motorman
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Troops moving in during Operation Motorman
Troops moving in during Operation Motorman
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A BRITISH SOLDIER who shot dead a 15-year-old boy in Derry on 31 July 1972 is to be charged with murder, the Public Prosecution Service has said. 

The family of Daniel Hegarty were informed today of the decision to press charges against the soldier – identified as Soldier B. 

Hegarty was shot twice in the head during Operation Motorman, which saw thousands of British soldiers enter “no go areas” in Belfast and Derry.

His cousin Christopher Hegarty, who was 17 at the time, was also shot and injured in the incident.

After meeting the Hegarty family today, director of public prosecutions in the North Stephen Herron said he had given “careful consideration” to all available evidence before reaching his decision. 

As with all cases, I have also carefully considered whether the public interest requires prosecution through the courts. Particular consideration was given to Soldier B’s ill health, regarding which an updated medical report was obtained.  In line with our Code for Prosecutors, I have concluded, given the seriousness of the charges, that the Public Interest Test for Prosecution is also met.

“I have therefore taken the decision to prosecute an individual identified as Soldier B for the offence of murder in relation to the death of Daniel Hegarty and for the wounding of Christopher Hegarty,” Herron added.

An inquest into Hegarty’s death in 2011 found that the boy “posed no risk” when he was shot. The decision to press charges now reverses a previous decision not to prosecute any soldier over his death. 

Last month, the PPS announced that a former British soldier is set to be charged in relation to two murders in Derry on Bloody Sunday in January 1972.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA welcomed the decision by the Public Prosecution Service to proceed with a case against ‘Soldier B’ for the murder of Daniel Hegarty and wounding of his cousin Christopher. 

The Foyle MLA said that the Hegarty family “deserve justice and accountability” for what happened to Daniel.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie