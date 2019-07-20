This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British police hunt for two men after gas release on London Tube carriage

The incident happened at around 9.15am.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 1:34 PM
1 hour ago 11,319 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4732550

btp Source: BTPLondon/Twitter

POLICE IN LONDON are searching for two men after gas was released on a Tube carriage in the city.

British Transport Police said a number of people required treatment at Oxford Circus after a suspected release of CS gas, the primary component of tear gas, at around 9.15am.

CCTV images show two men whom police are seeking to trace following the incident.

Their initial inquiries suggest that the gas was used during a fight between a group on board the train.

Police also said that paramedics treated a number of people for coughing, but added that there are no further concerns for their health.

