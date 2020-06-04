Tyrone midwife on cover of British Vogue: 'I imagine my mum will be in Tesco buying all the copies she can'

For the July 2020 issue of British Vogue, three key workers star on the cover. Meet @NHSHomerton community midwife, Rachel Millar, and the other heroes on the new front line, photographed by Jamie Hawkesworth.

- - > https://t.co/rltWk8CRQV pic.twitter.com/EErLYSIhG3 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) June 1, 2020 Source: British Vogue /Twitter

A MIDWIFE FROM Tyrone has said she is delighted to be one of three frontline workers chosen to appear on the cover of the July edition of British Vogue, and added it shows that people who do everyday jobs “can make a difference”.

Cookstown-native Rachel Millar works in Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust in east London and was on shift a few weeks ago when the photographer from Vogue arrived to take photos of staff onsite.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, she said: “Yeah I’m more than happy with it.

We knew Vogue was doing some kind of feature on key workers during the pandemic. We had no idea there was potential for it to be on the cover. I didn’t believe them at the start [when they said I would be].

Millar told the programme how her role as a community midwife has had to adapt during the pandemic.

She provides antenatal clinics which are usually face-to-face throughout someone’s pregnancy. She also does home visits after the baby is born to provide support.

Millar has sought to continue this care for those bringing their new born home for the first time despite the pandemic.

She said she hopes the kindness shown towards NHS and other frontline workers during the crisis persists into the future.

“In maternity, we’re very fortunate that we get a love and recognition due to the nature of our job anyway,” she said. “It’s nice to see roles in the NHS that previously weren’t as recognised or appreciated get that recognition this time around.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The midwife said that frontline workers like herself being recognised on the cover of Vogue is a positive step.

She said: “There definitely has been a shift in who Vogue portray as role models. The fact they put three ordinary people on the cover instead of a model or celebrity – I hope it’s a reminder to people who see it that everyday jobs can make a difference.”

As for her local hometown in Tyrone, Millar joked there could be a run on the shops to snap up copies when it goes on sale.

“I’m imagining my mum will be in Tesco tomorrow buying all the copies she can find,” she said.