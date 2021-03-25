Britney Spears asks court to end father's control over her personal life

BRITNEY SPEARS HAS asked a Los Angeles court to permanently end her father’s control over her personal affairs that he has had for the past 12 years, US media reports.

The petition, filed by her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III, in Los Angeles Superior Court request that Jamie Spears be permanently replaced with Jodi Montgomery, according to court papers seen by CNN.

Britney, 39, has lived under the conservatorship since 2008, a legal guardianship dictating the course of her life and finances that’s largely been steered by her father Jamie until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside, citing health problems – Montgomery has served as temporary conservator of her person ever since.

James Spears has kept his separate role as conservator over his daughter’s finances

Spears filed last year to remove her father from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said at the time she’s “afraid” of her father.

The papers filed this week ask that Montgomery oversees Britney’s medical decisions and that she be able to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” except the singer’s lawyers.

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has custody of their sons, but she has frequent visits with them.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears triggered renewed scrutiny of the conservatorship and the vitriol both the media and entertainment industry aimed at Spears, who soared to global fame before publicly suffering a mental health crisis and becoming a paparazzi punching bag in the mid-to-late 2000s.