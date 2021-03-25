#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 25 March 2021
Advertisement

Britney Spears asks court to end father's control over her personal life

Britney has been subject to a court-ordered conservatorship since 2008.

By Adam Daly Thursday 25 Mar 2021, 12:11 PM
19 minutes ago 3,256 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5391341
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

BRITNEY SPEARS HAS asked a Los Angeles court to permanently end her father’s control over her personal affairs that he has had for the past 12 years, US media reports.

The petition, filed by her lawyer Samuel D Ingham III, in Los Angeles Superior Court request that Jamie Spears be permanently replaced with Jodi Montgomery, according to court papers seen by CNN

Britney, 39, has lived under the conservatorship since 2008, a legal guardianship dictating the course of her life and finances that’s largely been steered by her father Jamie until 2019, when he temporarily stepped aside, citing health problems – Montgomery has served as temporary conservator of her person ever since. 

James Spears has kept his separate role as conservator over his daughter’s finances

Spears filed last year to remove her father from the conservatorship and give sole power over her estate to a financial institution. Her court-appointed lawyer said at the time she’s “afraid” of her father.

The papers filed this week ask that Montgomery oversees Britney’s medical decisions and that she be able to “restrict and limit visitors by any means,” except the singer’s lawyers. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline has custody of their sons, but she has frequent visits with them.

The documentary Framing Britney Spears triggered renewed scrutiny of the conservatorship and the vitriol both the media and entertainment industry aimed at Spears, who soared to global fame before publicly suffering a mental health crisis and becoming a paparazzi punching bag in the mid-to-late 2000s.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie