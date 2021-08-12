#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 12 August 2021
Advertisement

Britney Spears' father 'to step down' as estate conservator

TMZ and Variety cited legal documents in which Jamie Spears said he would step back from the role.

By AFP Thursday 12 Aug 2021, 10:43 PM
1 hour ago 11,496 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5521705
Britney Spears in April of this year.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA
Britney Spears in April of this year.
Britney Spears in April of this year.
Image: Hahn Lionel/ABACA

Britney Spears’ father is to step down as conservator of her estate, according to legal documents seen by TMZ and other US media, seemingly ending a bitter legal battle with his daughter.

Britney, 39, last month launched a bid to remove him from the controversial guardianship role that she said amounted to “abuse.”

Jamie Spears’ lawyer said at the time he would fight the move, disputing his daughter’s account. But TMZ and Variety cited legal documents in which he said he would step back from the role.

“There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing Mr Spears as the conservator of the estate… and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms Spears’ best interests,” TMZ quoted the documents as saying.

“Nevertheless… he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.

“So, even though he must contest this unjustified petition for his removal, Mr Spears intends to work with the court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator.”

Variety magazine reported a statement issued by Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, welcoming the move and calling it “vindication.”

“We are pleased that Mr Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. It is vindication for Britney,” the statement said.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future.”

There was no immediate response from either lawyer to AFP requests for comment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Britney Spears was placed under the unusual legal guardianship largely governed by her father after she suffered a highly public 2007 breakdown.

But the ‘Toxic’ singer became increasingly vocal and public in opposing the conservatorship since emotional court testimonies and social media posts in which she slammed the arrangement as “cruelty” and accused her father and others of profiting from the system.

Britney alleged in court that she had been prevented from having a contraceptive IUD removed, despite wanting more children, and was forcefully put on medication that made her feel “drunk.”

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie