This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 19 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They sound genuine': Gardaí warn about broadband phone scam

Gardaí are warning people to be on the alert to a phone scam in which fraudsters claim to be calling from utility companies.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 2:55 PM
52 minutes ago 5,698 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4501928
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov
Image: Shutterstock/Andrey_Popov

GARDAÍ HAVE WARNED consumers and retailers of a new broadband scam targeting people over the phone.

Gardaí are warning people to be on the alert to a phone scam in which fraudsters claim to be calling from utility companies on the pretence that there are issues with the customer’s broadband service.

The scam works by a a company calling you offering to “fix” computer or broadband problems. The con artist will attempt to trick you into revealing your banking or card details and providing codes from your card reader to access your online banking and make fraudulent payments. 

Gardaí said that the caller will request  to take remote control of your computer to “assist” you, however this could allow the fraudster to show you fraudulent screens.

Gardaí said the callers are professional and will be able to transfer you to their supervisor should you request this.  They added that the phone scammers “sound genuine”.

Detective Superintendent Gerard Walsh of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau gave the following advice

“If you have received a suspicious call, hang up and phone the company the person is purporting to be from directly yourself. Do not use a number given to you by the caller and make sure you hear a dial tone before making the call. If you are concerned that you may have fallen victim to a scam contact your local Garda Station and also your bank.”

Niamh Davenport, who leads the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland’s FraudSMART programme, added: “Always be wary of any unexpected calls or texts especially those asking for personal details or payments. Never give your financial or personal information in order to release money, refund fees, or access to your computer.

“Fraudsters are very convincing but don’t be afraid to take the time to make the relevant checks. The caller will try to rush you or make you feel foolish and negligent if you don’t follow their instructions, but this is all designed to panic you into doing something you wouldn’t otherwise do.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Over €4.3 billion is owed to the State in tax and €969 million is 'available immediately'
    33,864  32
    Fora
    1
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    23  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw signs new three-year deal to stay with Leinster and Ireland
    11,010  47
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    1,515  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    US
    More than a dozen people rescued after becoming trapped on SeaWorld ride in California
    More than a dozen people rescued after becoming trapped on SeaWorld ride in California
    16 states sue Trump administration for declaring national emergency to fund Mexico border wall
    Donald Trump tells Europe to take back captured IS fighters or the US will be 'forced' to release them
    COURTS
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Insect expert says tank where body was found was opened weeks prior to discovery
    Property developer who owed more than €1 million in unpaid taxes and penalties receives 240 hours community service
    Man acquitted of Warren O’Connor's murder
    GARDAí
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Woman threatened with knife as car stolen in early morning robbery
    Man attacked as paedophile-hunting group broadcasts live 'sting' on Facebook
    Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Naas
    DUBLIN
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Connolly comes off the bench to hit four from play in impressive return to action
    Fianna Fáil's Barry Andrews gets nod ahead of two other ex-ministers to run for MEP in Dublin
    Delays of 30-45 minutes to trains going to and from Heuston due to vandalism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie