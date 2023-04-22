Advertisement

Liam McBurney/PA
# Bród
Bród, beloved dog of President Michael D. Higgins, dies aged 11
The president’s Bernese mountain dogs have become a well-known fixture of Áras an Úachtaráin.
27.2k
22
1 hour ago

BRÓD, ONE OF the beloved Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D. Higgins, has died.

The 11 year old had been part of an much-loved double act with two-year-old Misneach, winning the hearts of the nation as they welcomed dignitaries and members of the public to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Prior to Misneach’s arrival in March 2021, Bród had been kept company by Síoda, another Bernese Mountain Dog who died following a short illness in September 2020.

The president’s dogs have become celebrities in their own right during his tenure, with unofficial social media accounts set up in their names attracting thousands of followers.

They were the focus of global attention as recently as last week, when videos of them “snubbing” US President Joe Biden during his visit to the Áras went viral and were reported on around the world.

The pair often appear when the president is hosting high-profile individuals in the Áras.

President Aras visit 006 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie European Parliament President Roberta Metsola with Sabina Higgins and Bród in February Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

rowing 863 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie Rowing stars Gary and Paul O'Donavan with the president, Bród and Síoda in 2017 Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Sources at Áras an Uachtaráin confirmed that Bród passed away “very peacefully” earlier today in his 11th year. The president’s office has been contacted for comment.

President Higgins is known to be a dog lover and previously had another Bernese mountain dog called Shadow during his early years in the Phoenix Park.

Speaking about his dogs previously, he said they “are not merely ice-breakers, they’re also a great source of wisdom, and they must be protected from the stresses of the Anthropocene.”

The Bernese mountain dog is a giant breed that was originally bred in Switzerland as farm dogs or draft dogs, and were used to pull carts.

Darragh McDonagh
