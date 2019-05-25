'A Crying Shame': UK front pages react to Theresa May's resignation

THERESA MAY HAS announced she’ll step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest with the eventual winner set to take over as British prime minister.

May made the announcement in an emotional statement outside 10 Downing Street yesterday morning.

The prime minister broke down in tears as she delivered the final sentences of her speech saying it has been “the honour of my life” to be the “second female prime minister, but certainly not the last.”

A Conservative Party leadership contest will officially get underway when May’s resignation kicks in next month and reports indicate that the party intends to have a new leader in place before the end of July. She will remain as Prime Minister until her successor is appointed.

Towards the end of her speech May quickly broke down before leaving the podium with major British newspapers featuring a “broken” May on their front pages today.

The Daily Telegraph features an emotional May with the headline “Boris makes Brexit vow in Push for No 10″.

The Times runs with “It all ends in tears”.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror opts for “The Crying Lady” with a photograph of May leaving the podium.

Like most major UK newspapers, the Daily Mail seized on May’s emotional ending to her resignation speech and runs with the headline “A Crying Shame”.

The Financial Times weekend edition runs with May at the plinth and the headline “Tearful May opens way for Tory battle”.

And finally, the Guardian features a similar shot of May above the headline “Broken by Brexit”.