Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland at Eurovision after winning Eurosong

BROOKE SCULLION HAS been chosen to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May with the song ‘That’s Rich’.

The Derry singer was selected by a combination of a national jury, an international jury and a public vote on the Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special last night.

It’s the first time since 2015 that the public have been involved in selecting Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

Speaking after the result was announced, Brooke said: “My nerves are shot! I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to perform again.”

A finalist on The Voice UK in 2020, Scullion co-wrote That’s Rich with Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

Six acts competed in last night’s show. All six hopefuls took to the stage to perform their entries before the lines were opened up to the public to vote.

Scullion received the top score of 12 points from both the public vote and the international jury. However, she only received four points from the studio jury, leading to a close finish.

Ireland has been drawn in the second semi-final for this year’s Eurovision on Thursday, 12 May. The Grand Final takes place on Saturday, 14 May.