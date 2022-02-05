#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Saturday 5 February 2022
Advertisement

Brooke Scullion to represent Ireland at Eurovision after winning Eurosong

Six acts competed in the Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special last night.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 5 Feb 2022, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 17,914 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5674359
Brooke Scullion pictured at The Late Late Show Eurovision Special.
Image: Andres Poveda
Brooke Scullion pictured at The Late Late Show Eurovision Special.
Brooke Scullion pictured at The Late Late Show Eurovision Special.
Image: Andres Poveda

BROOKE SCULLION HAS been chosen to represent Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in Turin in May with the song ‘That’s Rich’.

The Derry singer was selected by a combination of a national jury, an international jury and a public vote on the Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special last night.

It’s the first time since 2015 that the public have been involved in selecting Ireland’s Eurovision entry.

Speaking after the result was announced, Brooke said: “My nerves are shot! I’m buzzing, I can’t wait to perform again.”

A finalist on The Voice UK in 2020, Scullion co-wrote That’s Rich with Karl Zine and Izzy Warner.

Six acts competed in last night’s show. All six hopefuls took to the stage to perform their entries before the lines were opened up to the public to vote.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Scullion received the top score of 12 points from both the public vote and the international jury. However, she only received four points from the studio jury, leading to a close finish.

Ireland has been drawn in the second semi-final for this year’s Eurovision on Thursday, 12 May. The Grand Final takes place on Saturday, 14 May.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie