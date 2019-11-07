This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged in connection with murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert

The 11-year-old boy was found with multiple injuries at a house on Sunday night.

By David Raleigh Thursday 7 Nov 2019, 9:24 PM
GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in connection with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

The man, aged in his late 20s, was charged tonight and will appear before Limerick District Court tomorrow morning.

Brooklyn (11) was found with multiple injuries last Sunday night in a house in Ballynanty on the north side of Limerick city.

Gardaí stated that, “for operational reasons” they were not releasing details of how he died.

Speaking earlier tonight, Fr Donal McNamara of St Munchin’s Parish, said the whole of Limerick was praying for the boy’s parents and extended family.

“He was an only child and it must be shattering for his family. The sadness is palpable around the north side of Limerick city, and all over really,” Fr McNamara said.

Everybody is so hurt and so upset over the whole thing. It’s horrendous, an awful tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with the young lad’s family.

“The people of the north side are so loving and welcoming and they are all so hurt over this. I’m thinking of the boy and his family and I’m praying with them in spirit.”

A private wake took place at the boy’s family home tonight.

His funeral mass takes place tomorrow at St Saviour’s Church, Glentworth Street, Limerick, with burial afterwards in the nearby Mount St Oliver Cemetery.

David Raleigh

