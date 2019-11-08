This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Judge orders man charged with murder of Brooklyn Colbert be 'medically assessed'

Over 30 gardaí flanked the accused, Patrick Dillon, in court.

By David Raleigh Friday 8 Nov 2019, 10:55 AM
45 minutes ago 5,332 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4884040
Image: Rip.ie
Image: Rip.ie

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of Limerick schoolboy Brooklyn Colbert.

Patrick Dillon, 26, of Dalgaish Park, Moyross, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court shortly after 10am charged with the eleven-year-old’s murder.

Dillon is alleged to have murdered the boy at a house on Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, Limerick, on 3 November.

Details about the boy’s injuries were not disclosed.

Over 30 gardaí flanked the accused in court.

A number of people in the court made gestures to Dillon throughout the brief court hearing and banged benches.

The victim’s father Wayne Colbert, a well-known Limerick soccer player, was present in court.

Detective Garda Eoin McDonagh of Mayorstone Garda Station gave evidence in court of arresting Dillon and charging him at 6.12pm last night.

The garda witness said Dillon “made no reply” to the charge.

Julianne Kiely, of Kiely McCarthy Solicitors, represented the accused in court.

Kiely sought to have the matter adjourned and requested that Dillon receive “psychiatric treatment as soon as possible”.

Judge Marian O’Leary ordered that Dillon be “medically assessed”.

Dillon was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to 12 November via video link.

David Raleigh

