Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 5 November, 2019
Post-mortem completed on body of 11-year-old found dead at house in Limerick

The body of Brooklyn Colbert was discovered on Sunday evening.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 7:15 AM
27 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4879112
Image: Pike Rovers FC via Twitter
Image: Pike Rovers FC via Twitter

A POST-MORTEM examination on the body of an 11-year-old who was found dead at a house in Co Limerick has been completed.

Gardaí will not release the results of the examination on the body of Brooklyn Colbert, who was found dead on Sunday evening, for operational reasons.

Investigators at Mayorstone Park station in Limerick are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the boy’s death to contact them.

A 26-year-old man remains in garda custody in connection with the death, following his arrest on Sunday evening.

Local sources said a man was observed walking with the boy as they made their way to a house in Ballynanty on Sunday.

Once gardaí were alerted to the incident, officers raced to the house, where they discovered the boy’s body. It is understood he had sustained multiple injuries. 

Local Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the boy’s family. 

“I can’t believe it, an 11-year old boy taken from his family and his community. It’s absolutely horrendous. People are just numb around here. It’s just beyond words, really,” he said. 

Gardaí are appealing for information on the incident from anyone who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm on Sunday.

Anybody who may have  seen anything suspicious or who may have information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park garda station on 061 456989, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting from David Raleigh.

Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

