11-year-old boy found dead in a house in Limerick named locally

AN 11-YEAR-old boy whose body was found at a house in Limerick last night has been named locally as Brooklyn Colbert.

Tributes have poured in for the boy who was found with multiple injuries at a house near Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, on Sunday night. A man presented himself at Henry Street Garda’s Station shortly after the boy was discovered by gardaí.

Gardaí at the Mayorstone Park station in Limerick have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

The 26-year old man remains in garda custody. Local sources said a man was observed walking with the boy as they made their way to a house in Ballynanty on Sunday evening.

Once gardaí were alerted to the incident, officers raced to the house, where they discovered the boy’s body.

It is understood he had sustained multiple injuries. What appeared to be bloodstains were visible on the handle of the front door of the house today.

The Garda Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to Limerick and carried out a forensic examination of the house.

Detectives were conducting house-to-house enquiries in the local community, as they tried to piece together the boy’s last known movements.

‘We are all very shocked’

Mother of two Chelsea Smyth, who lives close to the scene, said: “I know the families [involved] and it’s hurtful to hear of the loss. We are all very shocked, especially in this area, things like this don’t normally happen here.”

She described Brooklyn as “a lovely little boy”.

“Him and his mam, it was just the two of them. He was the apple of her eye… It’s very sad and very shocking,” she added.

Pike Rovers FC in Limerick expressed their condolences with Brooklyn’s family and friends. The club says he was a former underage player.

Our sincere condolences go out to the parents and extended family of former underage player Brooklyn Colbert, son of current junior player Wayne. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this sad time. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/SHCuvju9Gy — PikeRovers FC (@PikeRoversFC) November 4, 2019 Source: PikeRovers FC /Twitter

Ballynanty Rovers FC said in a tweet that Brooklyn was an under-11 player and said their thoughts and prayers were with his parents and family “at this very sad time”.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Sharon Benson said: “When I heard the news last night my stomach sank. It’s a young child, and it’s absolutely devastating.”

Another local woman living nearby said it was hard to describe the depth of sadness felt it the area.

“It is just shocking and devastating that he is so young. It’s a terrible thing that’s happened, so I don’t even know how to put it into words,” she said.

Local Sinn Féin councillor John Costelloe said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the boy’s family.

“I can’t believe it, an 11-year old boy taken from his family and his community. It’s absolutely horrendous. People are just numb around here. It’s just beyond words, really,” said Costolloe.

The boy’s father, named locally as Wayne Colbert, is a well-known soccer player who had spells with a number of League of Ireland clubs, sporting sources said.

The boy’s mother, named locally as Sonia Aylmer, was being supported by friends and family as well as a Garda Liaison Officer.

Reliable sources said Brooklyn was Aylmer’s only child.

“He was her whole life, she is obviously, absolutely heartbroken. We just can’t believe this has happened,” they added.

A post-mortem examination was completed today by assistant state pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster at University Hospital Limerick. Gardaí have said no details are being disclosed and no further information is available at the moment.

Garda are appealing for information on the incident from anyone who was in the vicinity of Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm yesterday.

Anybody who may have seen anything suspicious or who may have information in relation to the investigation is asked to contact the incident room at Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061 456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer.