Schoolboy died from blood loss after uncle's frenzied knife and hammer attack, inquest hears

A SCHOOLBOY WHO was murdered in Limerick four years ago died from massive blood loss after being beaten with a hammer and stabbed over 20 times by his uncle, his inquest heard today.

The jury at Limerick Coroner’s Court found that Brooklyn Colbert, (11), with an address at Aherlow Close, Caherdavin, died by “unlawful killing”.

Brooklyn’s uncle, Paddy Dillon, of Moyross, Limerick, who was 26 at the time, struck his innocent nephew across the head with a hammer and stabbed him 27 times in a frenzied attack at Dillon’s aunt’s home at Ballynanty Beg, Limerick, on November 3, 2019.

The post mortem on the body, carried out by State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster, revealed Brooklyn had tried to defend himself during the attack and that his death would, Dr Bolster said, would been “very rapid”.

Brooklyn sustained “blunt force trauma from a blow” to his head, and the “depressed fracture of his skull was in keeping with a blow of a hammer”.

Dr Bolster said Brooklyn also suffered “lacerations to the back of the scalp in keeping with a further blow” of the hammer.

The sport-mad eleven year old also sustained “sharp force trauma” from “twenty-seven stab wounds”.

Brooklyn also sustained at least one “slash wound to the middle of his left elbow joint” which Dr Bolster said was “in keeping with a defence wound”.

She said Brooklyn summarised that “multiple stab wounds to his vital organs, including his heart.

“Significant force was used by way of a single cutting edge knife with a 13cm blade.”

Dr Bolster found that death was due to “hemorrhage, bleeding and shock, due to multiple stab wounds”.

“He couldn’t have survived at all,” she said.

On the day of the murder, a neighbour provided a deposition in which she said she had spoken to Dillon and Brooklyn, who were both in happy form smiling and laughing together.

The woman said her last sighting of the close pair was of them walking together into Dillon’s aunt’s house where, unbeknownst to anyone, Dillon was about to set on the unsuspecting boy with a hammer and knife.

After killing his nephew Dillon walked to a garda station and immediately confessed to the murder.

Dillon pleaded guilty before the Central Criminal Court in 2021 and was sentenced to the mandatory sentence of life in jail for the murder.

Coroner John McNamara and Garda Inspector Gary Thompson, Bruff Garda station, offered their sympathies and condolences to members of the boy’s family, including his heartbroken mother Sonia Aylmer, who attended the inquest hearing, held at Kilmallock Courthouse.

McNamara told the family: “I know you have been through a lot already and no one here wants to compound your grief or your grieving process”.

He said Dr Bolster’s autopsy report was “not for the faint-hearted” and he suggested to the family that only a “summary” of the full 20-page autopsy report be heard due to the “harrowing” evidence.

Sonia Aylmer, Brooklyn’s mother, told the coroner that she would remain in the courtroom to listen to a summarised version of the report.

In her deposition, Ms Aylmer said that having looked back prior to the murder, she believed Dillon, her step-brother, had developed an “obsession” with her only son.

She said Dillon would refer to Brooklyn as “my king” and she remembered he was “always hugging” Brooklyn.

“I think he wanted to kill Brooklyn and then himself so that they could both be together in heaven,” Ms Aylmer wrote.

Brooklyn, his mother and Dillon, had spent the previous day together, eating-out in Limerick city, buying sweets, and watching movies.

Detective Inspector James Ruddle, Roxboro Road Garda Station, who was the first emergency responder on the scene, told the inquest that when he approached the front door of No 11 Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty Beg, he could see blood on the inside of the door’s glass paneling.

Gardai forced open the front door, and Detective Insp Ruddle found Brooklyn’s lifeless body “on the kitchen floor which was covered in blood”.

“Brooklyn Colbert was lying on his stomach, his eyes were closed, he was not breathing, there was no sign of life.”

Detective Insp Ruddle said he also observed “a hammer with blood on the handle lying close to (Brooklyn’s) head”.

Brooklyn’s father Wayne Colbert, wrote in his deposition which was read out on his behalf by gardai, that he “identified the body of my lovely boy” at the morgue at University Hospital Limerick later that night.

Speaking after the inquest, Brooklyn’s mother, Sonia Aylmer, said it had been “a very hard day” but it had helped bring her some “closure”.

She thanked people “for keeping Brooklyn’s memory alive”, and she said Brooklyn, her only child, was “a special boy” who left “a legacy” of kindness in his short life.

“He will live on forever, his legacy will live on, I will make sure of that.”