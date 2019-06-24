This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
80s pop group Bros cancel Cork gig over 'transport and logistical issues'

The famous pop duo won’t be at their scheduled gig Live at the Marquee this Wednesday.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 7:25 PM
Matt and Luke Goss of Bros in 1989.
Image: Malcolm Croft/PA Images
Matt and Luke Goss of Bros in 1989.
Matt and Luke Goss of Bros in 1989.
Image: Malcolm Croft/PA Images

BRITISH BAND BROS have cancelled their gig on Wednesday night Live at the Marquee in Cork citing “transport/logistical issues” as the cause.

The group – who shot to fame in the late 1980s with songs such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing – will still play their gig in Belfast on Thursday, however.

In a statement from organisers Aiken Promotions, it said: “Matt and Luke [Goss] would like to apologise to their fans for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers who bought tickets will be able to secure refunds at the point of purchase. 

Bros had several number one singles in Ireland before splitting up in 1992.

They later reformed for a reunion tour in London in 2017. After Belfast, they’re also due to play in London again next week. 

