80s pop group Bros cancel Cork gig over 'transport and logistical issues'

BRITISH BAND BROS have cancelled their gig on Wednesday night Live at the Marquee in Cork citing “transport/logistical issues” as the cause.

The group – who shot to fame in the late 1980s with songs such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing – will still play their gig in Belfast on Thursday, however.

In a statement from organisers Aiken Promotions, it said: “Matt and Luke [Goss] would like to apologise to their fans for any inconvenience caused.”

Customers who bought tickets will be able to secure refunds at the point of purchase.

Bros had several number one singles in Ireland before splitting up in 1992.

They later reformed for a reunion tour in London in 2017. After Belfast, they’re also due to play in London again next week.