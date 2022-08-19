Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

President leads tributes to humanitarian Brother Kevin Crowley on his retirement

Brother Kevin, (87), a native of Cork, has provided meals and care packages to tens of thousands of people for the last 53 years.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 19 Aug 2022, 10:43 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS has led tributes to humanitarian Brother Kevin Crowley who retired today. 

Brother Kevin, (87), a native of Cork, has provided meals as well as care packages to tens of thousands of people since the Capuchin Day Centre was set up in Dublin in 1969.

When it first opened 53 years ago, it was helping around 50 people per day. Now, it sees between 300 and 500 people visiting for breakfast, and between 500 and 600 people looking for dinner every day. 

The Brother and his team provide more than 900 meals are provided every day and 1,500 food parcels are handed out to people in need every Wednesday.

In 2018 the centre was visited by Pope Francis to pay a tribute to Brother Kevin’s work. 

 

President Higgins paid a warm tribute to Kevin Crowley who he said has given an great service to the people of Dublin.  

“Since founding the centre in 1969, Brother Kevin has led an invaluable service that is providing essential food and compassion to those most in need in our capital city.

“Pope Francis has spoken of a ‘culture of indifference’ and has challenged us all not to avert our gaze or to turn away from those who suffer on our shared planet. Brother Kevin, and those who work alongside him, in their work are meeting this challenge every day.

“May I take this opportunity to thank Brother Kevin and all those in the Capuchin Day Centre for their great spirit of shared humanity and determined pursuit of dignity, their practical work in the delivery of human rights for all our fellow citizens. May I wish Brother Kevin my very best wishes for the future on his return to his native Cork,” he said. 

Archbishop of Dublin Dermot Farrell also sent his best wishes to Brother Kevin and spoke of how his colleague “devoted his life to the service of the poor”.

“His work with its staff and volunteers transformed the lives of those who availed of the services at the centre, from misery and despair to hope and love. 

“As Brother Kevin retires, we should remember the poor we still have with us, in ever greater numbers because of wars, famine, drug and alcohol addiction,” he said. 

Making a difference

