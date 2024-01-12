Brothers Glen Ward and Eric O’Driscoll held on firearms offences

TWO BROTHERS HAVE been remanded in custody after gardaí charged them in connection with a seizure of firearms in Dublin two years ago and the “reckless” firing of a gun at an address in the city.

Glen Ward, 30, from Finglas, Dublin, and his brother Eric O’Driscoll, 22, also from Finglas, were arrested earlier this week and held for questioning.

Mr Ward was charged with possession of an AR-15 rifle and reckless discharge of a firearm at an address at Ratoath Drive, Finglas, on or about 1 January, 2022.

Mr O’Driscoll was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.

He is also accused of possession of an AR-15, as well as an Ingram sub-machine gun and ammunition at another address at Ratoath Drive on February 10, 2022. They were charged this afternoon at Finglas station and appeared before Judge Michele Finan at a late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Dwayne O’Brien gave evidence about Mr Ward’s arrest. Just after 2 pm, he said, the accused “made no reply” to his charges.

Garda Shane Gallagher told Judge Finan that Mr O’Driscoll, wearing a blue tracksuit, also “made no reply” when the charges were put to him at 3.45 pm.

Mr Ward, dressed in a black jumper and dark tracksuit bottoms, stood while his co-defendant remained seated during the brief hearing, and neither addressed the court.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor told Judge Finan there was no application for bail but added they “intend to apply for bail on the next date”.

However, he believed there may be a garda objection.

The solicitor raised safety concerns, which he had already canvassed with the prosecution and gardaí about reporting the venue and date of their next hearing.

For the same reason, he requested that they be held at a specific prison and also asked that it not be identified in the media coverage.

Judge Finan remanded them in custody to appear again next week but asked the media to refrain from reporting the day and location of their next hearing or where they are being held.

They have deferred legal aid applications after the court.