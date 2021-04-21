#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 21 April 2021
Advertisement

Brown Thomas and Arnotts remove 470 cosmetic glitter products from sale

The group said the move is part of its drive to reduce plastic pollution and manage its environmental footprint.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 6:38 PM
53 minutes ago 10,395 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5416497
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE BROWN THOMAS Arnotts group has announced the removal of all plastic-based cosmetic glitter products from sale across its beauty halls in-store and on its websites.

The group said the move is part of its sustainability programme and signifies its commitment to managing its environmental footprint and reducing the plastic pollution that comes with microplastic such as glitter.

Over 470 cosmetic products have been removed from sale.

Diana Geraghty, head of sustainability for Brown Thomas Arnotts said the group hopes to inspire customers to “buy responsibly, seek alternatives and make positive, sustainable lifestyle changes”.

“Microplastics and single-use plastics have proven to have a very damaging effect on marine life and many consumers are not aware that cosmetic glitter contains microplastics,” she said.

“It’s important to us that we take action to reduce unnecessary plastics and support our customers to make informed and responsible purchasing decisions. We also want to encourage our suppliers and other retailers to act responsibly as collective action is needed to reverse the negative environmental effects of microplastics.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

According to research by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global release of primary microplastics into the ocean was estimated at 1.5 million tons per year, accounting for an estimated 15 – 31% of total ocean plastic pollution.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie