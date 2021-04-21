Brown Thomas and Arnotts remove 470 cosmetic glitter products from sale

THE BROWN THOMAS Arnotts group has announced the removal of all plastic-based cosmetic glitter products from sale across its beauty halls in-store and on its websites.

The group said the move is part of its sustainability programme and signifies its commitment to managing its environmental footprint and reducing the plastic pollution that comes with microplastic such as glitter.

Over 470 cosmetic products have been removed from sale.

Diana Geraghty, head of sustainability for Brown Thomas Arnotts said the group hopes to inspire customers to “buy responsibly, seek alternatives and make positive, sustainable lifestyle changes”.

“Microplastics and single-use plastics have proven to have a very damaging effect on marine life and many consumers are not aware that cosmetic glitter contains microplastics,” she said.

“It’s important to us that we take action to reduce unnecessary plastics and support our customers to make informed and responsible purchasing decisions. We also want to encourage our suppliers and other retailers to act responsibly as collective action is needed to reverse the negative environmental effects of microplastics.”

According to research by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the global release of primary microplastics into the ocean was estimated at 1.5 million tons per year, accounting for an estimated 15 – 31% of total ocean plastic pollution.