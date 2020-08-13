Brown Thomas and Arnotts to cut 150 jobs due to impact of Covid-19

DEPARTMENT STORES BROWN Thomas and Arnotts are set to cut 150 jobs due to significant sales losses and ongoing uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The retailers, both controlled by the Selfridges Group, announced the measure in a statement this afternoon.

Brown Thomas Arnotts is set to commence a consultative process with staff, who will be offered voluntary redundancy in a process which is set to last until the middle of October.

The company also said it would consider other “flexible” options for staff, including career breaks, early retirement and shorter working hours.

Managing director of Brown Thomas Arnotts Donald McDonald said the impact of Covid-19 on the retail industry had made 2020 the most difficult year the company has experienced in recent times.

McDonald also described the decision to cut the jobs as “the toughest decision” he has had to make in his time with the company.

“We recognise how unsettling this announcement will be for our teams and that is why we intend working thorough the challenging days ahead with the same thoughtfulness and respect that has characterised how we have all worked together through the crisis over the past few months,” he said.

“We will use our values to help guide us and, as always, we will act with sensitivity, fairness and consideration in every aspect of the process.

“At this time, we want to acknowledge our teams for their understanding and professionalism at such a difficult time.”



Both department stores were closed for a number of months at the height of the pandemic. They re-opened with new measures to enable social distancing in June, under the government’s roadmap for lifting restrictions.