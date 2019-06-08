This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brown Thomas cancels release of Kanye West runners due to 'health and safety concerns'

Hundreds of people had queued up to buy the shoes – some since the early hours of this morning.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 8 Jun 2019, 11:13 AM
36 minutes ago 8,189 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4673647

THE BROWN THOMAS department store has cancelled today’s release of runners designed by rapper Kanye West.

A large crowd had queued from the early hours of this morning in order to buy a pair of the new Adidas Yeezy Boost 350s runners.

The store confirmed on Twitter this morning that the shoes will not go on general release today, citing health and safety concerns. 

The store said it will be updating its social media channels with details of a raffle to purchase the runners. 

One customer, Sergiu Lucaci said on Twitter that some people had been outside the store since midnight last night.

“People started running to the door and a big crowd was formed at the door. After all he commotion, a BT representative came out and ordered the crowd to form a queue,” he said. He said this did not happen.

In the UK yesterday, thousands of customers queued to get their hands on the designer runners. BBC reports that within minutes of their release, the shoes were being resold for double the price online. 

Security guards were brought in to manage crowds at a number of stores. 

