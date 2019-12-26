This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brown Thomas the main attraction on Grafton Street as early risers hit the Stephen's Day sales

The crowds are expected to descend on Ireland’s cities and major shopping centres later this morning.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 9:45 AM
42 minutes ago 7,045 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947359

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

AROUND 150 PEOPLE had gathered outside the main entrance to Brown Thomas on Dublin’s Grafton Street a few minutes before 9am as one of the most popular winter sales events of the city kicked off today. 

The department store was promising discounts of up to 50% on clothes, accessories, footwear and other items. 

There were similar scenes across the Liffey where Arnotts also threw open its doors to the waiting crowds at 9. 

A wet, miserable start to the day no-doubt contributed to smaller crowds joining the Brown Thomas queue compared to previous years – but once the doors opened, dozens more shoppers who had been taking shelter in doorways along the street hurried across the join the throng. 

Other outlets along Grafton Street also opened for sales this morning – but there were only small numbers of shoppers in most of the fashion, sportswear and shoe shops that opted to open early. 

The crowds are expected to descend on sales events across Ireland’s cities and major shopping centres later this morning. 

Wet roads are being reported in a number of areas so far today, and drivers are being urged to take extra care. 

There are no Irish Rail services today. Other transport operators are running reduced services. 

