Dublin: 3 °C Wednesday 11 December, 2019
Bruton says country determined to play its part on climate as Ireland ranked lowest on action

Bruton’s is travelling to the COP25 climate summit in Madrid today.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Dec 2019, 7:54 AM
28 minutes ago 1,313 Views 5 Comments
Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton
MINISTER FOR CLIMATE Action Richard Bruton is set to tell a climate summit in Spain today that Ireland is determined to play its part in tackling climate change. 

At the COP25 summit, which is being held in Madrid, Bruton will say that Ireland is implementing its Climate Action Plan - the Government’s plan to ensure Ireland reaches the 2030 emissions targets – and will announce that Ireland has joined the Carbon Neutrality Coalition to develop a roadmap for 2050. 

Bruton’s trip to COP25 comes after Ireland was ranked among the worst-performing European countries for climate action, according a global report.

The 2020 Climate Change Performance Index, launched yesterday at the summit in Madrid, shows that although Ireland has slightly improved its position since last year, it still ranks among some of the worst-performing countries in Europe.

Germanwatch, the NewClimate Institute and the Climate Action Network publish the Index annually.

In this year’s index, using data from 2017, Ireland ranked 41st out of 57 countries worldwide, moving up from the group of “very low” to “low” performers.

The ranking is an improvement on last year, moving up by seven places, after Ireland was ranked the worst EU performer.

Fianna Fail TD Lisa Chambers said the report is no cause for celebration.

“The report shows that the country is now in the ignominious position of being worst on climate action in western Europe and still among the top 20 worst performers globally,” she said.

“It is shameful and hugely damaging to our international reputation that this expert analysis again shows up Ireland’s response as being completely inadequate to the climate crisis.

“It is noted in the report that major challenges lie ahead in closing Ireland’s emissions gap, meeting our 2030 target and aligning emissions with a 2050 net zero goal.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment said the report does not take into account its new policy arrangements for climate, adding: “This report, prepared by a German climate NGO, based on 2017 data and interviews from other NGOs, highlights the urgency of the work the Government are doing with the Climate Action Plan.

“The Climate Action Plan, launched earlier this year, will ensure Ireland will reach our 2030 targets and will put us on the right trajectory to meet net zero emissions by 2050.

“The plan have actions across all sectors of society and will have timelines with clear lines of responsibility.”

With reporting from Press Association 

Cónal Thomas
