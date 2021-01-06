#Open journalism No news is bad news

First ever virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition kicks off today

Over 1,000 students from more than 200 schools from the island of Ireland are taking part.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 6:10 AM
Image: BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition via Hanover
OVER 1,000 STUDENTS from across the island of Ireland will take part in the first ever virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition as it launches this morning. 

This year marks the 57th exhibition and the first ever to take place online. 

The exhibition will bring together some of the country’s brightest young STEM minds as they compete to take home the title of the BT Young Scientist & Technologist of the Year 2021, with over 1,000 students representing more than 200 schools taking part.

This year’s projects cover a wide range of topics, such as Covid-19, social media, sports science, gender studies, climate change, agricultural science, solar power and biological diversity. 

Judging begins this morning and each project will be judged a minimum of three times, with over 80 judges volunteering. 

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the exhibition at an online ceremony, which is available to view from 1pm here

During the three-day exhibition, the public can enjoy some interviews, discussions and shows including: Professor Luke O’Neill on making vaccines in a global pandemic, The Climate Emergency, How to Become an Astronaut, and Our Amazing Universe: A journey of discovery.

In addition, teachers will have access to a myriad of workshops at a new dedicated teachers’ area.

This year’s winner will be announced online at 1pm on Friday and will be presented with a cheque for €7,500 and the newly designed BTYSTE perpetual trophy. 

In all, there are over 200 prizes for individuals, groups and teachers. 

Delivering a good luck message to everyone taking part in this year’s virtual exhibition, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I’m delighted the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is going ahead this year, and I want to congratulate BT and the Young Scientist Board who’ve pulled it together despite all of the obstacles.

Over the past year, we’ve seen how important science and technology are to solving our global problems, enhancing our living conditions, and helping us to adapt more rapidly to crises.
The strength of our scientific community has developed new vaccines and given us new treatments for Covid-19. It is through technology we have been able to bridge the social distance we’ve been faced with.

“The diversity of the entries shows that our vision for STEM education is being realised in schools across the country, hugely helped by events such as this. It fills me with immense pride and hope to see the ideas of bright, innovative and creative minds, and I wish all participants, and those supporting them on their journey, every success in the future.”

