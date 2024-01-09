Thousands of students to take part in 60th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week

THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS are to take part in the 2024 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition this week.

The event will be open to the public from Thursday, 11 January until Saturday, 13 January in the RDS in Dublin.

President Michael D Higgins will officially open the exhibition tomorrow at a special ceremony for students, teachers and partners. This will be streamed on the BTYSTE website and Facebook from 2pm.

From tomorrow, 500 projects from 219 schools will be on display and a judging panel of 85 experts from the world of STEM and business will choose over 200 prize winners.

Advertisement

The overall BT Young Scientist and Technologist of the Year will be awarded €7,500. The winner will be announced at an awards ceremony at 5.30pm on Friday.

The 2024 Primary Science Fair wiill also take place alongside the exhibition on Thursday and Friday, giving 55 primary schools the opportunity to display their research and innovation to judges and visitors.

A total of 50 stands from the exhibition’s partners will also be on display throughout the RDS.

This year marks the 60th anniversary since the Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition began and BT Ireland estimates that since its creation, some 150,000 young people have taken part putting forward over 100,000 project ideas.

Tickets to the BTYSTE can be bought on the exhibition’s website or at the venue.