Wednesday 6 April 2022
Driver dead after car collides into gates of Russian embassy in Romanian capital

The driver collided into the gate at about 6am local time this morning.

By Press Association Wednesday 6 Apr 2022, 7:38 AM
The Russian embassy in Bucharest, Romania. File photo
Image: Shutterstock/FrimuFilms
Image: Shutterstock/FrimuFilms

A CAR HAS collided into the gates of the Russian embassy in the Romanian capital, bursting into flames and killing the driver.

Police in Bucharest say the driver collided into the gate at about 6am local time this morning but did not enter the embassy compound.

Video of the aftermath showed the car engulfed in flames as security personnel ran through the area.

According to police, firefighters who arrived at the scene were able to put the fire out but the driver died at the scene.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive or other details.

