'Buckingham Palace displeased' at David Cameron's queen comments

Prime Minister David Cameron in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in May 2010.

BUCKINGHAM PALACE HAS reportedly expressed its “displeasure” at an alleged conversation between former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth II that was made public recently.

Cameron has released his memoirs about his premiership, and has been serialising them in opinion columns in The Times. In those memoirs, he called his former colleague Michael Gove “disloyal” and “a foam-flecked Faragist” and described the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as power-hungry.

Cameron also said that he had a conversation with the queen during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign in the days before the vote, when he asked her to “raise an eyebrow” about the prospect of Scottish independence.

The queen subsequently urged people to “think very carefully about the future”.

The BBC reports today that it was told by a Buckingham Palace source that “it serves no one’s interests” for conversations between the Prime Minister and the queen to be made public.

Buckingham Palace has made no official comment on Cameron’s remarks.