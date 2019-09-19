This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 19 September, 2019
'Buckingham Palace displeased' at David Cameron's queen comments

David Cameron said that he asked the queen to “raise an eyebrow” about Scottish independence before the 2014 vote.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 1:59 PM
9 minutes ago 1,268 Views 1 Comment
Prime Minister David Cameron in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in May 2010.
Prime Minister David Cameron in an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in May 2010.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BUCKINGHAM PALACE HAS reportedly expressed its “displeasure” at an alleged conversation between former British Prime Minister David Cameron and Queen Elizabeth II that was made public recently.

Cameron has released his memoirs about his premiership, and has been serialising them in opinion columns in The Times. In those memoirs, he called his former colleague Michael Gove “disloyal” and “a foam-flecked Faragist” and described the current Prime Minister Boris Johnson as power-hungry.

Cameron also said that he had a conversation with the queen during the 2014 Scottish independence referendum campaign in the days before the vote, when he asked her to “raise an eyebrow” about the prospect of Scottish independence.

The queen subsequently urged people to “think very carefully about the future”.

The BBC reports today that it was told by a Buckingham Palace source that “it serves no one’s interests” for conversations between the Prime Minister and the queen to be made public.

Buckingham Palace has made no official comment on Cameron’s remarks.

