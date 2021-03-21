#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 21 March 2021
British royal family to consider possible appointment of diversity chief

Buckingham Palace is understood to be working on plans around diversity, which would include LGBTQI+ and disability issues.

By Press Association Sunday 21 Mar 2021, 2:50 PM
51 minutes ago 7,311 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5387753
Image: PA
Image: PA

BUCKINGHAM PALACE IS to potentially consider appointing a diversity chief as “more needs to be done” to address the issue, a royal source has said.

The proposals, which are said to have the “full support” of the royal family, aim to seek independent views to help assess and improve representation across the royal household.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family – not the Queen or the Duke of Edinburgh – had raised concerns before their son was born about how dark his skin might be.

While the work being undertaken around diversity predates the couple’s interview, their comments will be taken on board as part of the process, it is understood.

A royal source said: “This is an issue which has been taken very seriously across the royal households.

“We have the policies, the procedures and programmes in place but we haven’t seen the progress we would like and accept more needs to be done, we can always improve.

“Therefore we are not afraid to look at new ways of approaching it. The work to do this has been under way for some time now and comes with the full support of the family.”

On the potential appointment of a diversity chief, which was first reported by the Mail on Sunday, the source added: “It is something that has to be considered but it is too early for any firm plans to be announced.

“We are listening and learning, to get this right.”

The source said the work to improve diversity will include LGBTQI+ and disability representation.

Buckingham Palace said in response to Harry and Meghan’s interview claims that the issues raised, particularly that of race, were “concerning”.

It said in a statement earlier in March: “Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Press Association

