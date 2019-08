HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris wants VAT removed from condoms and menstrual cups.

Harris is expected to call for VAT to be scrapped on these products in October’s Budget. The reduced rate of VAT of 13.5% applies to condoms, while a VAT rate of 23% applies to products such as menstrual cups.

If introduced, it could significantly reduce the price of the products. So what do you think? Should VAT be removed on condoms and menstrual cups?