Poll: Are you worried about the Budget?

BUDGET 2021 IS set to be revealed later today.

The government is working off the assumption there will be a no-deal Brexit and that a vaccine for Covid-19 will not be available next year.

No income tax increases or cuts are expected, but tweaks to the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) are on the cards. The Christmas bonus for welfare recipients is to be extended to those who have been on a payment – including PUP – for four months or more.

A VAT cut for the tourism industry, a support package for the live entertainment industry, and a carbon tax increase are also expected.

We want to know: Are you worried about the Budget?

