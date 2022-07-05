#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 July 2022
'Difficult' to say whether Budget will leave people better off, says Donohoe

Budget 2023 will be announced on 27 September.

By Emer Moreau Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 9:15 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has said it is “genuinely difficult” to say whether people will be better off after Budget 2023.

Donohoe announced yesterday that this year’s budget package will be €6.7 billion, and it will be announced two weeks earlier than usual, on 27 September.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland today, Donohoe said “the nature of the real increase will be communicated and decided on Budget Day.

When asked whether people would see a real income increase after the budget, he said: “I think it’s genuinely difficult to answer that question today, given the uncertainty that is surrounding us at the moment.

I would be very, very wary of making predictions regarding what 2023 will hold and what will be the conditions that our workers, our businesses, may confront

He would not say what sort of measures would be in the budget to address the cost-of-living crisis, but said the government was aware of the costs families were facing ahead of back to school. “We are considering can additional help be provided. But a decision has not yet been made.”

On the same programme, People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said that low-income households were the worst affected by spiralling inflation, and that some were set to effectively lose €3,500 if their wages did not go up.

He took issue with the government’s argument that prices were going up because of the war in Ukraine: “Look at the housing and rental crisis – that long predates the Ukrainian war.

“If we do not take measures to address [housing] …. We are really facing a catastrophe.”

Corporate tax

The Department of Finance is projecting a modest surplus for this year and next because of the strength of corporation tax receipts.

Donohoe told Morning Ireland that such receipts have increased to €8 billion this year, compared to €5 million last year, but that money has not been spent.

“I know this is a difficult argument and a difficult case to make. But we did acknowledge yesterday that we have a surplus for this year. And most of that surplus has been generated by the higher corporate tax receipts that came in.

“The case is made to me: why don’t I spend it? … Corporate tax has gone from being the third or fourth biggest form of tax our country collects to our second biggest and it is the kind of tax receipt that can change really, really quickly.

“What I want to avoid doing there is announcing something at this year’s budget that the government has to take back from next year.”

He said some measures in the budget may be one-off, or “it may be necessary to maintain some of them or change some of them but this is what the government will decide later on.”

Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

