Budget 2023 being finalised - here's what we know and what's still being worked out

BUDGET 2023 WILL take place tomorrow with Government leaders meeting today to work out some of the last remaining details.

The coalition leaders also met yesterday, with the meeting going late into Sunday night.

It looks like the budget package will not go above €7 billion, with the cost-of-living package coming in at around €3 billion, with €1 billion for a contingency fund.

Sources have said the budget is “very tight” with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath looking to squeeze as much in as possible.

So what do we know so far? Let’s take a look:

Income tax / USC

The top tax band has been pushed out to €40k for single and up to €80k for two income couple worth €800 a year to those on the higher rate and up to €1,600 for a couple.

There will be some minor tweaks to the USC to take into account the rise in the minimum wage, as well as some small changes to PRSI.

Housing

The much talked about tax credit for renters has been agreed. It will be per renter rather than per tenancy, so if there are two or three sharing a property they will all get the credit. While discussions are still underway on the amount it looks like it could be around €400-€500 range per renter.

There will also be what sources describe as “minor changes” for the tax treatment of landlords.

The Help-to-Buy Scheme is being extended for two years.

Social Welfare

Double welfare payments will be made soon after Budget

Amount of social welfare hike – whether it will be between €10-15 – is still being worked out – though indications are it could €12 (this tends to go down to the wire every year)

Fuel Allowance set to be increased and threshold changed to allow more people to be eligible

Widening of the eligibility criteria for the working family payment

A once off payment of €500 for carers of people with a disability

Childcare

A a 25% reduction in childcare costs has been agreed as well as increased subsidies.

Other items of note:

Electricity credits amounting to €600 over three bills.

Free school books for all primary school students from next September.

Extension of public transport fare reductions

€1k tax free bonus allowed to be given by employers, increased from €500

A Vacant Property Tax also set to be a part of Budget 2023

A €500 reduction in third-level fees.

The introduction of 0% tax on newspapers

Funding for the recruitment of an extra 800 gardaí

More as we get it…