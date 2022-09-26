Budget 2023 being finalised - here's what we know and what's still being worked out

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BUDGET 2023 WILL take place tomorrow with Government leaders meeting today to work out some of the last remaining details.
The coalition leaders also met yesterday, with the meeting going late into Sunday night.
It looks like the budget package will not go above €7 billion, with the cost-of-living package coming in at around €3 billion, with €1 billion for a contingency fund.
Sources have said the budget is “very tight” with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath looking to squeeze as much in as possible.
So what do we know so far? Let’s take a look:
Income tax / USC
Housing
Social Welfare
Childcare
Other items of note:
More as we get it…
