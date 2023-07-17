Double child benefit 'worked well' last year, says minister as repeat flagged for Budget 2024

SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Heather Humphreys has said the double child benefit payment to parents last year “worked very well”, with indications that it’s set to be repeated in this year’s budget.

A one-off double payment of child benefit for parents is understood to be under consideration as part of government Budget negotiations.

It would mean families would receive €280 rather that the usual €140 rate.

“It worked very well last year and I know there was a lot of people very glad to receive that additional payment right before Christmas,” Humphreys told reporters in Portlaoise today.

“As I said, I will sit down with my colleagues and I will work out a package with them that will support the people of this country,”

The minister said she will attend the pre-budget public forum on Wednesday.

The forum gives community and voluntary groups, trade union and business representatives an opportunity to discuss and put forward their case for supports needed in the upcoming Budget.

Parental leave

The minister confirmed that it has already been agreed to increase State-funded parental leave by another two weeks, meaning parents will be able to take up to nine weeks off after their children are born.

“It’s about giving people that option, perhaps some can’t afford to take it off, but others can,” she said.

“And I have to say that for parents, both mothers and fathers, it does give them a chance to spend more time with their children. I think that’s important that people can do that.”

Previously, the minister indicated that a pension increase is on the cards for the 10 October budget, stating that she wants to target pensioners, people with disabilities, and carers for supports.

She reiterated this position today, stating: “My priority has always been our pensioners, our carers, people with disabilities and of course, working families.”

The Government’s plan to introduce pay-related benefit, which links a person’s previous PRSI contributions to their social welfare supports if they lose their job is also at an “advanced stage”, the minister said.

The plan, which has been well flagged in the last two years, is set to see unemployed people who have been working for the previous five years or more get a benefit of 60% of their salary to a maximum payment per week of €450.

Humphreys said she plans to bring proposals to Cabinet “very shortly”.

The new scheme will mean people can “avoid that cliff edge drop” in income if they become unemployed.

“I plan to bring proposals to government shortly on what I see as a way forward in terms of cushioning that blow to people whenever they’re laid off first, initially, so I’ll be bringing proposals to government shortly on that,” she added.

“What we’re talking about here is people who have paid PRSA all their working life to suddenly find themselves in an awful situation where they don’t have a job… the drip in income is huge.

“I want to try and cushion that and make things a bit easier, because it is difficult. I think that we’re one of the few countries in Europe that don’t have hair pay-related benefit. And it’s something that I’m very keen to progress,” said the minister.