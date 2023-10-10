Here's what Budget 2024 means for you if you're earning €100,000

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
BUDGET 2024 HAS officially been announced, with a range of one-off payments and some changes to taxes charged on income.
Minister for Finance Michael McGrath announced a number of changes to taxes this afternoon, including:
The measures will affect people differently depending on their income. You can find out what exactly they mean for you with The Journal’s Budget Calculator.
For a person earning an annual income of €100,000, here’s a breakdown of how your tax will change.
We also have examples of what it means for people earning €20,000, €40,000 and €60,000. Also be sure to take a look at our full Budget coverage on Government spending, social welfare, and other changes.
Changes to PAYE have raised the threshold for entering the higher rate of tax to €42,000 (from €40,000)
If you are earning €100,000 a year, it means you will pay the standard rate of tax (20%) on an additional €2,000 worth of income, as opposed to the higher rate of 40%. This will result in a saving of €400.
As well as this, personal tax credits and employee tax credits are increasing by €100 each.
That means savings on PAYE for a single person earning €60,000 will amount to €400 from PAYE changes and €200 from changes to credits, giving a combined total of €600.
There will be a 0.1% increase in PRSI, but this will not kick in until October next year, and so it is not included in this assessment.
Changes to USC have also been announced with the 4.5% rate cut to 4% in the first reduction of USC in five years. As well as this, the entry threshold to the 4% rate has been increased to €25,760 in line with an increase to minimum wage.
So for a person earning €60,000 the amount of USC they will pay:
It gives a total annual USC payment of €4,503, which is €292 less than last year.
Across the three taxes, the changes in this year’s Budget will bring a reduction of €892 for a single person earning €100,000.
For a married person, total savings will depend on whether you and your partner file your taxes together or separately and whether your household has one or two incomes.
Use The Journal’s Budget Calculator to find out what exactly the changes mean for you.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site