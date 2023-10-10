Here's how Budget Day will play out and what we know so far

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
FINANCE MINISTER MICHAEL McGrath will be in the hot seat today, taking to his feet in the Dail at 1pm to announce Budget 2024.
McGrath is the first Fianna Fail member to hold the office since Brian Lenihan and the dark days of austerity which led to the downfall of the party after the crash.
This time around, McGrath says he will be telling a different story than his predecessor.
The total Budget 2024 package is about €6.4 billion, including taxation measures worth €1.1 billion.
Cost-of-living measures
Tax measures
Social welfare
Justice
Housing
Business
Education
Childcare
Health
Other measures
The finance minister has said that following today’s budget, people’s living standard will improve – however, he has sounded warnings about the need to prepare for clouds on the horizon.
Transport Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed yesterday that an increase in PRSI was also being discussed in the afternoon.
“We need some tax-raising measures. We have to careful to get the balance right. Our economy is at full tilt. We have to protect people from the cost of living impacts but at same time we have to make sure that we maintain sustainable public finances,” he told reporters.
Tanaiste Micheal Martin has said the Budget will provide support to deal with the pressures they are under with the cost-of-living, while specifically mentioning the that it should help young people aged in their 20s and 30s.
He said the government will protect this age cohort’s future entitlements and secure their futures.
Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said “we really never know what is around the corner”, stating that the government is attempting to get the “balance right” in a way that will keep Ireland economically safe.
McGrath will begin his speech at 1pm, followed by Donohoe at 1.45pm. The speeches are expected to conclude at 2.30pm.
Sinn Fein will get an hour to reply, followed by Labour, the Social Democrats, People-Before Profit, and the three independent groups, with each party or group getting 45 minutes to speak.
All speeches are due to finish at 8pm and any Dail debate on any overnight financial resolutions will take place from between 8.30pm to midnight.
The Journal will bring you all the latest from Budget 2024 with a liveblog running throughout the day.
Our newsroom team and the politics team based in Leinster House will bring you all the latest as it happens, with breakdowns of what Budget 2024 will mean for you.
