What we know so far about tomorrow's Budget: USC cuts, free school books and energy credits

WE’RE 24 HOURS out from Budget 2024 and after a weekend of tense talks, some of the details remain to be hammered out today.
Intense negotiations took place on Sunday between ministers and coalition party leaders, with sign-off given on a welfare package of more than €1.1 billion now expected.
The cost-of-living package of one-off measures will cost more than €2.3 billion, it is understood.
Talks are ongoing today with a number of departments such as health yet to finalise its budget, with sources stating there it has been “challenging” to reconcile some of the financial information, with some data being months out of date.
