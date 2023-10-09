Advertisement

Monday 9 October 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Householders will get either two €150 or two €200 energy credits in this year's budget.
# budget 2024
What we know so far about tomorrow's Budget: USC cuts, free school books and energy credits
Electricity credits will be worth at least €400.
9.3k
35
1 hour ago

WE’RE 24 HOURS out from Budget 2024 and after a weekend of tense talks, some of the details remain to be hammered out today. 

Intense negotiations took place on Sunday between ministers and coalition party leaders, with sign-off given on a welfare package of more than €1.1 billion now expected. 

The cost-of-living package of one-off measures will cost more than €2.3 billion, it is understood. 

Here’s what do we know so far:

  • Electricity credits of between €300-€400
  • Cuts to USC and an increase in the entry point to the higher rate of income tax to around €42,000 are now expected.
  • Free school book up to Junior cycle (as reported by The Journal on Sunday)
  • Mortgage interest relief will also be announced for homeowners who have been badly hit by rate hikes
  • Roll out of the new pay-related-benefit scheme to ensure those that lose their jobs get higher social welfare payments that are linked to their previous salaries (as reported by The Journal on Saturday)
  • Gardaí trainee allowance will also see a boost, rising from €185 per week to €305 per week, in a bid to recruit and retain gardaí in the force
  • Rent credit between €750 to €1,000 (discussions ongoing on final amount)
  • Landlord tax break that could see tax relief of up to 20% off a proportion of their rental income, but this measure would be linked to landlord staying in the market for a certain period. 
  • One-off business energy grants 
  • Minimum wage to increase by €1.40 to €12.70
  • Between  €12- €15 social welfare payments, such as the pension (still under discussion)
  • Double child benefit payment
  • Double fuel allowance payment
  • Student grants to increase by €300
  • Post-graduate students will be eligible for grant support of up to €2,300
  • 50c increase on cigarettes
  • New tax on vaping to be announced 
  • No further public transport fare reductions
  • No increase in tax-free allowance from employers 

Talks are ongoing today with a number of departments such as health yet to finalise its budget, with sources stating there it has been “challenging” to reconcile some of the financial information, with some data being months out of date. 

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
