What we know so far about tomorrow's Budget: USC cuts, free school books and energy credits

WE’RE 24 HOURS out from Budget 2024 and after a weekend of tense talks, some of the details remain to be hammered out today.

Intense negotiations took place on Sunday between ministers and coalition party leaders, with sign-off given on a welfare package of more than €1.1 billion now expected.

The cost-of-living package of one-off measures will cost more than €2.3 billion, it is understood.

Here’s what do we know so far:

Electricity credits of between €300-€400

Cuts to USC and an increase in the entry point to the higher rate of income tax to around €42,000 are now expected.

Free school book up to Junior cycle (as reported by The Journal on Sunday)

Mortgage interest relief will also be announced for homeowners who have been badly hit by rate hikes

Roll out of the new pay-related-benefit scheme to ensure those that lose their jobs get higher social welfare payments that are linked to their previous salaries (as reported by The Journal on Saturday)

Gardaí trainee allowance will also see a boost, rising from €185 per week to €305 per week, in a bid to recruit and retain gardaí in the force

Rent credit between €750 to €1,000 (discussions ongoing on final amount)

Landlord tax break that could see tax relief of up to 20% off a proportion of their rental income, but this measure would be linked to landlord staying in the market for a certain period.

One-off business energy grants

Minimum wage to increase by €1.40 to €12.70

Between €12- €15 social welfare payments, such as the pension (still under discussion)

Double child benefit payment

Double fuel allowance payment

Student grants to increase by €300

Post-graduate students will be eligible for grant support of up to €2,300

50c increase on cigarettes

New tax on vaping to be announced

No further public transport fare reductions

No increase in tax-free allowance from employers

Talks are ongoing today with a number of departments such as health yet to finalise its budget, with sources stating there it has been “challenging” to reconcile some of the financial information, with some data being months out of date.

Advertisement

Read Next Related Reads €300-€400 electricity credits, free school books to junior cycle and €1k renters credit not off table yet 'I am broken mentally, physically and financially': What readers want to see in Budget 2024 Finance Minister: 'People can be optimistic that their living standards are about to improve'