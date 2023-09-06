'Hard choices need to be made': Large budget package would be a mistake says Fiscal Council

A LARGE PACKAGE in this years budget would be a mistake, according to a new report by the Fiscal Council.

The report, released today, outlined several recommendations from the independent body.

Chief among them is the insistence that the government follow the National Spending Rule, which they say will be breached every year to 2026 under the proposed plans.

The National Spending Rule was agreed in 2021, and seeks to keep increases to “core spending” – spending from the Exchequer – at 5% or lower. The rule has been breached in the previous two budgets.

The Council’s report says that the strength of the Irish economy means that further stimulation through a large budgetary package would have a destabilising effect.

The current approach continues “procyclical policies Ireland has struggled with in the past”, they said.

“That is, increasing spending and cutting taxes when the economy is already performing strongly.

“Such an approach can destabilise the economy in an upturn, fuelling more price increases. And it often means having to reverse those measures in bad times as revenues dry up. This approach has added to unemployment increases in downturns.”

A procyclical fiscal model means increasing spending and cutting taxes while the economy is expanding. This requires cutting spending and increasing taxes in periods of economic recession.

A particular concern is the continued reliance on corporation tax receipts. The receipts, said the Council, continue to “flatter the budget balance”, and if they were removed, Ireland would be posting a 17th year in deficit.

Other issues such as an ageing population and the impact of climate change are also of concern, and the Council says the government are not doing enough to address them.

Commenting on the report, Council Chairperson Michael McMahon said:

“There is merit for more investment in many areas and these can be addressed within the [spending] rule. Extra spending can still be achieved with offsetting tax increases or spending adjustments elsewhere.

“But hard choices need to be made. The Government needs to avoid adding to price pressures and break with its procyclical past.”

The large surpluses posted in the last few years have drawn calls for investment in areas such as housing to alleviate the ongoing crisis.