Coalition leaders to meet on Sunday as budget talks come down to the wire

BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS WILL come down to the wire this weekend, as the final few Government departments work to agree their spending levels for the year ahead.

As of Wednesday, only five departments had agreed their budgets, with more getting sign-off in the run up to the weekend.

While Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has said it will be Monday before his department budget is agreed, it is understood that Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is working hard to ensure the roll out of the new pay-related-benefit scheme forms part of next week’s budget announcement.

A few weeks ago, the minister said the scheme was at an advanced stage.

This scheme ensures Jobseekers’ payments are linked to worker’s previous salaries.

It’s part of a wider reform piece involving a small increase in PRSI and the flexible pension age 66-70, for those that wish to avail of it. It is believed the such measures are still part of this weekend’s negotiations, however Humphreys is understood to be keen to get it over the line.

The biggest headache in the budget talks is the Department of Health, along with the Department of Children – both of which had to receive supplementary estimates this year after budget overruns.

This in turn, is understood to be eating into new spending for 2024.

Headache in health

As first flagged by The Journal in August, there is a €1.1 billion shortfall in the health budget, which has resulted in the roll out of cost saving measures, such as the ban on the recruitment of any new managers and administrative staff for the rest of this year.

This has resulted in industrial action being taken by staff yesterday.

A question mark hangs over what other areas within Health Minister Stephen Donnelly’s budget might be hanging in the balance.

A senior source said that the health budget will continue to be worked on this weekend, and while “challenging”, they said an agreement would be reached.

One Government source stated that no matter what budget agreement is reached, the Department of Health will require another supplementary budget in the year ahead.

In terms of the Department of Children, further doubt was cast over whether the Government would renege on its commitment to another 25% cut in childcare costs, something that was promised last year.

Two key areas of the budget under the spotlight are the renters tax credit and new tax breaks for landlords. Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien told The Journal this week that he is pushing to get the rent credit increased from €500 per year, but was tight lipped as to whether it would be doubled.

Changes in the tax treatment for small landlords was something that Government has already agreed to do, he said, however the extent to how the tax breaks might be linked to more security of tenure for renters is yet to be revealed.

Energy bills

Speaking in Spain where he is attending an EU summit, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed that the budget would include supports for people to help with electricity bills.

“The detail of that hasn’t been worked out, but what I can say is that people will get help with their electricity bills over the course of the winter. Electricity prices have fallen, but they’re still substantially higher than they would have been two winters ago. We understand that as a Government, and we have the money to help people with those bills, and we will.”

While Government sources state that it is commonplace for budget talks to extend into the weekend before budget day, and even the night before, one minister told The Journal that the public’s expectation level “hasn’t a hope of being met”.