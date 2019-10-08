This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A pack of 20 cigarettes will now cost €13.50

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 10,988 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842151
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE PRICE OF a pack of cigarettes is due to rise after a hike in excise duty announced in today’s Budget.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he is increasing the excise duty on a pack of 20 cigarettes by 50 cents, with a pro-rata increase on other tobacco products. 

This will bring the price of cigarettes in the most popular price category to €13.50.

The minister did not announce any change to excise duty on alcohol products. 

John Mallon, spokesperson for the smokers’ lobby group Forest Ireland described the increase as a “massive own goal” by the government. 

“Ireland is already the most expensive country in Europe to buy tobacco. Thanks to Pascal Donohoe, more smokers will buy their tobacco duty free when they are abroad, or on the black market at home.”

However the move was welcomed by the Irish Cancer Society, which said sharp increases in the cot of cigarettes is the most effective way of getting people to quite.

“This must go side by side with proven supports for people to quit,” the charity said.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

