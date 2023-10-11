Arrest made over entry to Government Buildings courtyard on Budget Day

ONE PERSON WAS arrested and charged after gaining access to the Government Buildings campus on Budget Day.

When asked by The Journal at the post-Budget press conference about the incident, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said one person had been arrested during the security operation.

However, the minister said she wouldn’t comment further.

The gardaí said it does not comment on matters before the courts.

Tanaiste Michael Martin said there was “an incident in Government buildings” but added it was not related to a protest.

There was increased security around the Leinster House and Government Buildings for the Budget announcement yesterday, with barriers around the buildings significantly higher than in previous years.

Heightened security follows on from demonstrations that took place on the first day of the Dáil’s return after the summer break, which saw entrances to the premises blocked and included a mock gallows featuring ministers and opposition TDs.

As reported by The Journal last night, there were no protests witnessed by gardaí.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “There weren’t any protests or any significant protests yesterday. But notwithstanding that, there might have been.

“And you know, I’m never going to criticise the gardai for taking precautions and planning for particular scenarios.”

Asked about the extra security measures around the parliament, McEntee said she “trusts the gardai” in their response to protests.

Commenting on the measures for the return of the Dail and Budget Day, Martin said: “I don’t like that level of security around Leinster House, because I used to walk in and out on Budget Day for years.

“But let’s be mindful of what happened two weeks ago, that was particularly violent and I’d say the gardai said: ‘We’re not going to have a repeat of that’.”

Martin said the protests outside Leinster House for the return of the Dail two weeks ago were “fascist”.

“I think it’s for all of us as a society to make it very clear that we are intolerant of the kinds of fascist protests we witnessed two weeks ago.

“There has to be no tolerance for anybody or any group that would inhibit the free movement of people across roads and streets.”

The Tanaiste said many politicians had been victims of harassment and intimidation.

“People should be allowed access and egress to Leinster House without harassment and intimidation,” he added.

Martin said there was a need to be “always alert” around the security of all those working in Leinster House.

He said embassies had also been subject to “attack” during protests, after paint was thrown at the door of the Israeli embassy.

With reporting by Press Association