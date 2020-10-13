#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 13 October 2020
Advertisement

Carbon tax: Petrol and diesel prices set to increase from midnight tonight

Changes announced by Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe this afternoon.

By Ian Curran Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 2:13 PM
14 minutes ago 7,523 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5231744
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that carbon tax will be increased by €7.50 per tonne of Co2.

Announcing the measure in his Budget 2021 speech this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the tax hike will come into effect tonight for petrol and diesel and for all other fuels by 1 May 2021.

The increase will bring the carbon tax from €26 to €33.50 per tonne of CO2.

Announcing the hike, Donohoe said that the additional revenue raised will be used to meet the government’s climate action goals.

“This increase is another important step in our collective action to decarbonise our economy. Measures that help to reduce our emissions levels, also help to improve our quality of public health,” Donohoe said.

He also confirmed that motor tax rates will remain unchanged for all cars in the engine-size regime and the majority of cars in the post-2008, carbon dioxide-based regime except for the most pollutant.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Changes to the Vehicle Registration Tax bands based on emissions, aimed at incentivising people to buy low emission cars, have also been announced. 

 

More details as we get them.

 

 

About the author:

About the author
Ian Curran
ian@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie