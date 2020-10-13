Carbon tax: Petrol and diesel prices set to increase from midnight tonight

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced that carbon tax will be increased by €7.50 per tonne of Co2.

Announcing the measure in his Budget 2021 speech this afternoon, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said the tax hike will come into effect tonight for petrol and diesel and for all other fuels by 1 May 2021.

The increase will bring the carbon tax from €26 to €33.50 per tonne of CO2.

Announcing the hike, Donohoe said that the additional revenue raised will be used to meet the government’s climate action goals.

“This increase is another important step in our collective action to decarbonise our economy. Measures that help to reduce our emissions levels, also help to improve our quality of public health,” Donohoe said.

He also confirmed that motor tax rates will remain unchanged for all cars in the engine-size regime and the majority of cars in the post-2008, carbon dioxide-based regime except for the most pollutant.

Changes to the Vehicle Registration Tax bands based on emissions, aimed at incentivising people to buy low emission cars, have also been announced.