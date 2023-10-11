Poll: How would you score yesterday's Budget?

BUDGET DAY HAS come and gone for another year.

There were very few surprises in yesterday’s package, which was the first to be announced under the tenure of Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The price of cigarettes went up by another 75c, the standard rate tax band was expanded again, and several once-off measures were announced with the stated aim of easing the cost-of-living crisis. These included further renters’ credits, energy credits and bonus payments to those receiving welfare.

But how did Budget 2024 affect you? Today we want to know how you would score yesterday’s Budget out of five (one being very bad, five being perfect).

