Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 11 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Sam Boal
# Your Say
Poll: How would you score yesterday's Budget?
Have your say on yesterday’s Budget.
1.9k
0
16 minutes ago

BUDGET DAY HAS come and gone for another year.

There were very few surprises in yesterday’s package, which was the first to be announced under the tenure of Finance Minister Michael McGrath.

The price of cigarettes went up by another 75c, the standard rate tax band was expanded again, and several once-off measures were announced with the stated aim of easing the cost-of-living crisis. These included further renters’ credits, energy credits and bonus payments to those receiving welfare.

But how did Budget 2024 affect you? Today we want to know how you would score yesterday’s Budget out of five (one being very bad, five being perfect).


Poll Results:

3 (108)
1 (72)
4 (63)
2 (48)
5 (29)





Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie
@TVsCarlKinsella
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags